Passage of time not to erase Sardasht painful memories: OPCW chief

Many people lost their lives in the disaster, and the fate of the survivors was intertwined with the heart-breaking memories and adverse effects of the chemical attack, Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fernando Arias González said in a message of commemoration on the anniversary of the chemical attack in Sardasht, northwestern Iran.

In the message, read out at the ceremony of the 32nd anniversary of the chemical attack on the northwestern city Sardasht in 1987, the director general said the passage of time does not relieve the world of its responsibility; rather it makes them stronger and more determined in preventing the recurrence of such pains for the future generations.

The international community should continue efforts for prevention of using such inhumane mass destruction weapons, he said.

González called on all countries to pledge again their allegiance to a future free of chemical weapons.

The commitment, in fact, is the world's tribute to Sardasht civilians, all victims of the chemical weapons and future generations, he emphasized.

The former regime of Iraq, backed by some Western countries, particularly the US, attacked various parts of Iran by chemical weapons during the eight-year war (1980-1988) against Iran.

9156**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish