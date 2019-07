Abbas Mousavi said that Iran is beside the Tunisian government and people in fighting terrorism.

Referring to the illness of the country's President Beji Caid Essebsi, the spokesman wished him health, and expressed hope that the country can advance towards democracy with smooth presidential and parliamentary elections.

Tunisian media on Thursday reported that twin explosions in the capital city, Tunis, left four people injured.

9156**2050

