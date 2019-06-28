Iranian deputy FM calls US envoy's remarks "joke of the day"

US Special Representative on Iran Brian Hook told Reuters on Thursday that the US has been exercising a maximum pressure on Iran since withdrawing from the landmark nuclear deal, but Tehran does not have the right to breach its nuclear commitments.

Abbas Araqchi, who is in Vienna to attend the joint commission on the deal, in a tweet on Friday called the remarks "Joke of the day".

On the anniversary of the withdrawal, Iran announced that it will reduce its commitments to the deal through different stages. It has increased the level of uranium enrichment close to the maximum limit under the deal.

"Our sanctions do not give Iran the right to accelerate its nuclear program. It can never get near a nuclear bomb. We are looking very closely at that so it doesn’t get below the one year nuclear break-out time," Hook said.

