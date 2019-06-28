West collaborated in chemical attacks against Iran: Deputy FM

A main reason why the Western countries don't want the oppression against Iranian people to be publicized internationally is that they had collaborated in supplying such weapons, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Gholam-Hossein Dehqani said on Friday.

Over the years of the Iraq's war against Iran, the Baath regime procured jets from France, missile from Russia, tanks from the UK, and chemical weapons from the European and American companies, the official recounted.

Then European states, over the eight-year war, either kept silent in the face of the chemical attacks or turned down Iran's frequent request for deployment of experts for field investigations.

The declassified documents in the US, however, show that Washington was aware of the chemical weapons used by Saddam regime since the onset of the war, and it had backed the usage of the chemical weapons over the years.

Criticizing the international courts for being dominated by the super powers, he added, "That's why our efforts for getting the international community condemn the attack have not come to fruition so far."

Despite the confirmation of a fact-finding team, the United Nations never condemned the attack, he said.

He expressed hope that the next generations will have the right to document the crimes in order to restore the rights of those who have been affected by the chemical attacks.

Dehqani called on non-governmental organizations and associations to implement their full potentials for documenting the memories and unspoken pains of the injured people.

At the ceremony marking the chemical attack, message of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the occasion was read out by the ministry's spokesman.

In the message, he urged destroying the US chemical weapons arsenal as a major step toward creating a mass destruction weapons free world.

