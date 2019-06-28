JICA to create Japanese garden in northern Iran

The garden will span an area of 1,200 square meters in Rasht's Mafakhers Garden.

Referring to the long-standing relations between Iran and Japan, Keyvan Mohammadi, head of Management and Planning Organization in the northern Iranian Province of Gilan, said at a meeting with a high-ranking delegation from Japan that the joint project will contribute to the relations between the two countries in other spheres.

"Iranian Gardens are well-known in the world and numerous books have been published all over the world on renowned gardens in Tehran, Shiraz, Birjand, Kerman and Isfahan," he said.

Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Office in Iran, Yukiharu Kobayashi said that the similarities of climate in the Iranian city Rasht to that of Japan was the reason why JICA chose the city as the location of the Japanese garden.

He noted that JICA voluntarily decides to create Japanese gardens all across the world, including Iran, as a move to strengthen cultural relations with the countries.

