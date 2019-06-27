27 June 2019 - 23:57
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code 83372948
0 Persons

IMO appoints Iranian female official as technical committee's vice-chairwoman

IMO appoints Iranian female official as technical committee's vice-chairwoman

London, June 27, IRNA – Deputy Ambassador of Iran to London Mandana Mansourian has been appointed as vice-chairwoman of International Maritime Organization's Technical Cooperation Committee.

During the meeting which was held on Thursday at IMO's office in London, Mansourian received the highest votes.

The Technical Cooperation Committee of IMO has important responsibilities for presenting technical cooperation, especially to developing countries.

The International Maritime Organization, known as the Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organization until 1982, is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 13 =