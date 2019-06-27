IMO appoints Iranian female official as technical committee's vice-chairwoman

During the meeting which was held on Thursday at IMO's office in London, Mansourian received the highest votes.

The Technical Cooperation Committee of IMO has important responsibilities for presenting technical cooperation, especially to developing countries.

The International Maritime Organization, known as the Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organization until 1982, is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping.

