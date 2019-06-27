Iranian chess player ranks 1st in Asia

Speaking to IRNA, Hamid Foroughi said Jalalvand in – 9 age category tied with Uzbek rival and stood on the first place with 7.5 points.
Hamedan, June 27, IRNA – Spokesman of Hamedan chess committee said that Iranian player Amir Hesam Jalalvand ranked first in the Asian competition which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Speaking to IRNA, Hamid Foroughi said Jalalvand in – 9 age category tied with Uzbek rival and stood on the first place with 7.5 points.
He earlier ranked 2nd in rapid category, he added.
