27 June 2019 - 23:45
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code 83372940
0 Persons

Iranian chess player ranks 1st in Asia

Iranian chess player ranks 1st in Asia

Hamedan, June 27, IRNA – Spokesman of Hamedan chess committee said that Iranian player Amir Hesam Jalalvand ranked first in the Asian competition which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Speaking to IRNA, Hamid Foroughi said Jalalvand in – 9 age category tied with Uzbek rival and stood on the first place with 7.5 points.

He earlier ranked 2nd in rapid category, he added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 10 =