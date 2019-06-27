Iran favors sustainable peace, stability for global community: Ebtekar

Ebtekar, who is in Tokyo to attend the Women Political Leaders Global Forum also said that "Iranian people have proved over the past 40 years that they are ready to pay for safeguarding national identity, territorial integrity, freedom, independence, and the Islamic establishment."

Enlisting major and constructive achievements of the Islamic Revolution in the fields of education, research, health, economy, and trade, strengthening family, participation in political and social affairs, sports, culture and communications, Ebtekar said that the Iranian women managed to play crucial roles in all the fields.

"Establishing peace and security in the region is the first priority of Iran's foreign policy," she said, noting that maintaining regional peace and security is more important for Iran and its neighbors than other countries.

Noting that Japanese President Abe Shinzo's historic visit to Iran took place at a sensitive juncture, she reiterated that Abe was a messenger of peace and friendship.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish