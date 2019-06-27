Envoy: Belgium interested in developing ties with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Qazvin governor Abdol Mohammad Zahedi, Petit described Iran as a country with rich historical and cultural background, saying both sides will be able to establish good cooperation.

Meanwhile, Zahedi hailed high economic potentials of Qazvin, saying due to its suitable geographical situation and having hundreds of cultural and historical attractions, Qazvin enjoys high tourism capacities.

Earlier, Petit described Iran’s nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as an issue of diplomacy for world, saying preserving Iran's nuclear deal is an important element which will serve peace, security and stability in the region.

Condemning US withdrawal from JCPOA, she lauded Iran's self-restraint and said the measures taken by the European Union regarding the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) will help develop trade exchanges.

Petit went on to say that efforts are underway in line with promoting economic relations, adding that other European countries are trying to join INSTEX.

