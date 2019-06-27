Tehran to host Eurasian Economic Union joint commission

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ardakanian referred to the fact that the Guardians Council will announce its acceptance of the enactment for Iran's membership to the Eurasian Economic Union soon, and said the Eurasian Economic Union joint economic commission meeting will be chaired by deputy prime minister of Armenia.

Stressing that Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, he said implementing this enactment will be an important step for developing Iran’s economic relations with Eurasian Economic Union states.

Iran's membership in Eurasian Economic Union will be a suitable opportunity for Iran's economic activists and producers to participate in Eurasian Economic Union markets.

He reiterated that economic activists will be able to use preferential tariff for attending Eurasian Economic Union member-states’ markets.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei referred to the ratification of the agreement on creating free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union in Iran's parliament, and said over 500 exportable goods to Eurasia are enjoying preferential or zero tariff.

He added that Iran’s free trade with Eurasian Economic Union is an important step in Iran's foreign trade and developing exchanges with northern neighbors,

