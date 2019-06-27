Iran's non-oil exports from Astara hit $83m in March-June

166,000 tons of non-oil exports, including agricultural products, chemicals, mineral and steel products, cemet, handicraft, carpets were exported from Astara Customs during the first three months of the current Iranian year 1398 (March 21-June 21).

The exported items were worth 83 million dollars, according to Astara Customs Administration Managing Director Rasul Omidi.

Azerbaijan, Russia and Georgia were the main destinations for Iranian exports during the past three months.

Astara County with a population of 91,000 people is situated in the northwest of Gilan province on the border with Azerbaijan. It’s Iran’s third border with highest traffic of some 800,000 people a year.

