Pakistan calls for strong resolve to remove plight of Palestinians

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed these views in a meeting with four-member delegation of Al Quds Parliament led by Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar, currently visiting Pakistan, said an official press release.

He said that Zionist regime poses continuous threat to regional and global peace as it is involved in promoting state sponsored terrorism in Palestine.

Chairman Senate said that the parliament, government and people of Pakistan have always expressed their unequivocal support for the people of Palestine.

He said that the people of Palestine and Kashmir are struggling for their rights and the international community needs to use its influence to ensure safety and protection of the civilian population besides joining hands for lasting peace in the region.

The Chairman Senate emphasized the need for enhanced institutional linkages between Al-Quds parliament and Senate of Pakistan.

Leader of the delegation said that Muslims in Palestine are facing many challenges and the Muslim world needs to make joint efforts for peace and stability of those regions.

He also thanked the parliament, government and people of Pakistan for continued support to the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile President of Al-Quds Parliament, Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar addressing at a roundtable discussion organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) said that Palestine is not only a problem of the Muslim countries, but of the world.

"Peace in the world hinges upon the peace for Palestine and its people. We are here, in Pakistan, as it always stood for the cause of Palestine and, as a part of our efforts to enhance coordination among the parliaments of the world for raising a united voice." he maintained.

Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmer said that the Palestinian issue was still unresolved because Muslim states and the supporting voices around the world were not united.

Director General ISSI, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry in his remarks lamented that news coming from Palestine was very grim.

Ambassador Chaudhry further said that the decision by the Trump administration to shift the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognition of the Golan Heights in Syria as a part of Zionist regime its propagation of the "Deal of the Century" were all steps that should be of concern for the Muslim world.

Senator Nuzhat Saadiq, reiterated Pakistan's affection for Al-Quds Sharif, Palestine and its people.

She asserted that Pakistan's Parliament and the people of Pakistan had always condemned Zionist atrocities committed in Palestine.

Other participants also lent their support to the rights of the Palestinians, and said that Pakistani people had always stood for Palestine irrespective of their ideological and political affiliations.

The delegation also met with Pakistan Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs which reassured Pakistan's full support to the Palestinian cause and opposed the recognition of Jerusalem as Zionist capital by the United States.

The delegation also requested the Senate of Pakistan to work on the possibility of having a focal person in every political party for the Palestine issue.

The delegation expressed hope that the support to the Palestine cause from Pakistan will continue and resistance and opposition of the cunning plans of the west in the name of 'Deal of the Century' to increase support and acceptance for Zionist regime and limit the territory of Palestine will emerge from all brother 'Muslim parliaments.'

The committee was told that Al-Quds Parliament is a league established in 2015 which is open to any member of parliament from any country, who wants to play a part in support of the Palestine issue.

The league has 115 members from 25 countries.

