Iran expects harmony from neighboring states to stand up to US bullying

Iran is willing to develop relations with the neighboring states in line with national policy of Resistance Economy which is the main aspect of the active resistance to the US maximum pressure, Abbas Mousavi said in a meeting with Leader's representative in West Azarbaijan province, northwestern Iran, Hojjatoleslam Mehdi Qoreyshi.

West Azarbaijan has joint borders with three countries, so the province can play an important role in pursuing the strategy of resistance to the US sanctions, Mousavi said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said the officials and the people, relying on national unity and coherence, would resist to bullying and maximum pressure of the enemies.

Mousavi has traveled to West Azarbaijan to attend a ceremony on commemoration of Sardasht chemical bombings to be held on Friday.

When Iraqi war planes targeted city of Sardasht on northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan on June 28, 1987, with chemical weapons, over 100 citizens of the city were martyred and thousands of the people were wounded by deadly chemical attacks still suffering from the syndromes at heavy cost of medical treatments.

