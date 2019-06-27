German MP says Berlin loyal to JCPOA

Matthias Hohn, who is also a senior member of the German parliament's disarmament committee made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Massoumeh Ebtekar.

Hohn referred to his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the issue of the JCPOA, expressing satisfaction over Iran's attitude that sees JCPAO as a tool for ensuring regional stability.

He went on to say that Iran, Russia, China and the European Union are faithful to the JCPOA.

For her part, Ebtekar said the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called foreign sanctions against Iran as "economic terrorism."

Describing JCPOA as an international agreement for establishment of peace and security and stabilization of multilateralism, Ebtekar said Iran took effective measures to help Syria and Iraq to counter terrorism - Daesh (ISIS), which had jeopardized the region, because Iran attaches importance to regional peace and security.

She also reiterated that the global community should pay more attention to valuable services provided by Iran to fight terrorism and extremism.

About women's affairs, Ebtekar said Iran has taken efforts to improve the situation of women, children and families in the society.

About two weeks ago, Ebtekar said women and family affairs office has prioritized the issue of empowering women in the country.

The United States, as one side of the Iran Deal, pulled out of the international agreement unilaterally in May, 2018.

The move took place while the other states parties to the deal maintained that the deal has been endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and should be honored by the signatories.

The European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that she believes that the JCPOA should be kept alive to help global peace.

