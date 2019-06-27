Iran assures safety of flights over Persian Gulf

Iran ATCA Secretary General Ayyub Rezai Thamrin made the assurance in a letter to International Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (IFTACA) new President and CEO Duncan Auld, according to Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company.

Iran rejected a US warning for flights passing over the Persian Gulf, saying that the US propaganda emanated from the shot-down of an American spy drone over the area two weeks ago.

“It should be mentioned that the US drone was targeted inside an area that the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), had already declared “Danger Area”, that is, naturally, civil flights never passes that area,” wrote Rezai Tharmin.

“So, the civil flights security was never threatened at the time of the incident,” he added.

The Iranian armed forces shot down a US espionage drone that had violated the Iranian airspace. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle was shot down in Iran’s territorial waters.

Following the incident, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned US airlines flying over the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea to exercise caution citing the potential for "mis-identification."

Iran ATACA’s chief warned against “politicization” of the issue saying that the US propaganda over lack of safety of the civil flights could “incur destructive damages on the international civil aviation entirely”.

“Such a measure is also against ICAO’s international aviation’s rules and regulations,” he noted.

"I shall assure you and all those who use our country’s airspace that there is no doubt about the security of national and international flights in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s airspace and no factor can damage the flights safety in the region,” stressed the secretary general of Iranian Air Traffic Controllers Association.

The official reminded the IFTACA about recent political tensions that brought about a huge influx of flights to the Iranian airspace such as ISIS, Ukraine tensions, Qatar siege as well as India, Pakistán tensión, adding that “my colleagues proved their abilities to accept and control the safety of all these flights. We will continue our professional work”.

