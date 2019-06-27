Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 27

** IRAN NEWS

- Leader: US offer of talks deceit to disarm Iran

- Iran prepared to confront any aggression

- No one bold enough to attack Iran

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: US offer of talks with Iran mere ‘deception’

- EU delegation in Iran to boost cooperation in water supply

- Russia: Iran ‘won’t be alone’ if US attacks

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. offer of talks a ‘deception’

- U.S. pushes Middle East economic plan, Palestinians reject it

- Iran win two bronze medals at 2019 Karate1 Series A

** TEHRAN TIMES

- US talks offer is a deception

- Iran to organize art exhibition on downed U.S. drone

- Rouhani urges Europe to honor JCPOA, advises U.S. to return to the deal

** FINANCIL TRIBUNE

- Iran will not surrender, US talks offer deception

- Tehran stocks extends rally

- Consumer inflation in provinces

