EU: No alternative for JCPOA

Addressing United Nations Security Council on Wednesday held to study implementation of UN Resolution 2231, he added that JCPOA is a key element in support of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, as it was also approved by Resolution 2231.

This is the only instrument for ensuring international security, he said, noting that EU will stick to its commitments until Iran continues to fulfill its side under the deal.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified Iran's compliance to the JCPOA in 15 reports and Iran should continue adherence to the international accord, Almeida said.

Noting that EU and all its 28 members are deeply regretted that the US withdrew from the deal, he said that re-imposition of sanctions and refusal to extend waivers to Iranian oil customers have adversely affected Iran's economy.

On the EU- designed Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), he described it as an effective instrument which will facilitate legitimate trade with Iran.

As to Iran-US escalation of tensions, he said that EU has always called for de-escalation.

The JCPOA is a nuclear deal which still works, as there is no peaceful and reliable alternative for it, he said.

