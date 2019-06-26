27 June 2019 - 00:33
Financial channel key to implementing JCPOA: Joint Commission

New York, June 27, IRNA -- Permanent Representative of Belgium to the UN Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve said in the seventh report of JCPOA Joint Commission that financial channel is key to implementing nuclear deal.

The report was read out by him during the Wednesday meeting of the United Nations Security Council to examine the half-year report on implementing Resolution 2231.

The report added since May 9, 2018, Joint Commission has convened in the absence of the US. Remaining parties expressed regret over the US re-imposition of sanctions following its withdrawal from the deal.

The report further noted that they are also committed to maintaining unity of the financial system and supporting it as a unique instrument for transparency and building confidence so that trade with Iran will be possible in the context of JCPOA.

Remaining parties in the JCPOA ask the countries which are not members of the deal to prevent doing actions blocking remaining members to fulfill their commitments under the deal, report said.

