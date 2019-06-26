Iran not to bear US hegemony: Deputy FM

Seyyed Kazem Sajjadpour made the remarks during the third round of Iran-Russia specialized talks in Valday on Wednesday.

Criticizing the US for the conditions it created in the region, he said that Trump walked away from the JCPOA and carried out actions which triggered consequences in the region.

"All the world know that the Americans disturb regional peace and stability, as they are out to reduce Iran, Russia and China's role in the international scene," he said.

Sajjadpour, also head of Foreign Ministry's Center for Political and International Studies, pointed out that the US measures against Iran is part of its attitude towards the world, as it is seeking to achieve hegemony in the world.

Wherever in the world is hegemony, resistance will be developed and the Islamic Revolution is in fact a revolution against hegemony and domination, he said.

Describing US moves as unfair and illogical, the official said that certainly, nobody accepts the US imposed will for violating international rules and multilateral deals and Iran will cooperate in this respect with various countries, including Russia.

Sajjadpour hailed Iran-Russia ties as original and strong, saying that reinforcing the ties will surely benefit both nations, world and the region.

Third round of Iran-Russia specialized talks attended by Iran's ambassador Mehdi Sanaei and President Vladimir Putin's special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov is currently underway in Valday, Russia.

