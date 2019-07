Seyyed Abbas Araqchi made the remarks in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Nezar Kheirollah on Wednesday where they both discussed issues of mutual interest and stressed the need for continued consultations between Iran and Iraq under the current juncture.

Araqchi appreciated Iraq for its constructive stance in support of Iran.

Slamming the US economic war against Iran, the official said that Iran will withstand US bullying measures.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish