Zarif: Sanctioning Supreme Leader's office runs counter to int'l norms

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony marking Day of Africa, he added that they also showed that they are not acquainted with regulations of behavior among the countries, as they are alien to Islam and bonds between the religious authority and the followers.

"The moves reveal that the US' economic sanctions have failed, as it has turned to other ways," he said, noting that their claim that they are seeking talks is a lie.

Rejecting US allegations that Iran is out to attack its neighbors, Zarif said that Iran has never intended to launch aggression its neighbors, as it has safeguarded region security in the course of history.

"If the Americans think that they will be able to ensure regional security in the absence of Iran they are mistaken, as security in the region requires Iran and Iran need regional security," he said.

That's the Americans that create tension in the region, he reiterated.

Asked about the three EU states' statement on Iran's recent moves, Zarif said, "What we announced was within the framework of our rights."

Unfortunately, the European states did not fulfill their promises and they are not in position to issue statement against Iran, he said, noting that if they do such a thing, it will be a great mistake.

