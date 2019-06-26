UN Chief terms normalization of trade ties with Iran as important part of JCPOA

"I welcome the statement by the Chair of the Joint Commission following its March 6, 2019 meeting, which inter alia acknowledged that, alongside implementation by the Islamic Republic of Iran of its nuclear-related commitments, the lifting of sanctions allowing for the normalization of trade and economic relations constitute an essential part of the Plan," Guterres said in a statement addressing the United Nations Security Council on Implementation of Security Council resolution 2231 which was read by UN deputy Rosemary A. DiCarlo.

He added: "I regret that the United States – further to its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on May 8, 2018 – has further decided not to extend waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and not to fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects in the framework of the Plan."

"These actions are contrary to the goals set out in the Plan and Resolution 2231 (2015). These actions may also impede the ability of the Islamic Republic of Iran to implement certain provisions of the Plan and of the resolution," he noted.

"I regret the May 8, 2019 announcement by the Islamic Republic of Iran to “not commit itself to respecting the limits on the keeping of enriched uranium and heavy water reserves at the current stage” and that it will further “suspend compliance with the uranium enrichment limits and measures to modernise the Arak Heavy Water Reactor” should the other participants not fulfill its demands, especially in areas of banking and oil, within 60 days," Guterres reiterated.

The US president unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran on May 8, 2018, re-imposing two rounds of sanctions on the country the second of which targeted Tehran's oil exports.

Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it would suspend some of its commitments under the deal in reaction to the US hostile measures.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said earlier that Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the states parties to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to remedy their breaches and restore Iran's interests enshrined by the international deal.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a statement announced that Iran has stopped some of its commitments under the JCPOA as of May 8, 2019.

"I welcome the reaffirmation in March 2019 by participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action of the readiness of the procurement channel to evaluate proposals for transfers of certain goods, technology and/or related services to the Islamic Republic of Iran," Guterres said.

He reiterated: "Thus far, as verified by IAEA, the Islamic Republic of Iran has continued to implement its nuclear-related commitments, albeit in the face of considerable challenges. I encourage it to stay the course."

