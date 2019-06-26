26 June 2019 - 20:13
Iran, Pakistan underline boosting ties

Tehran, June 26, IRNA – Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, Reza Rahmani and Pakistan's envoy to Tehran Riffat Masood discussed the importance of promoting trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan.  

Referring to recent trip made by Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Tehran, Rahmani said both sides called for taking advantage of economic opportunities.

Rahmani added that that activating border markets and removing problems of businessmen are among the opportunities in increasing exchanges between the two countries.

He also referred to his upcoming trip to Pakistan to make operational agreements.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rahmani appreciated Pakistan envoy's efforts, saying both sides are willing to establish constructive cooperation.

