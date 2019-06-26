Russia to stand beside Iran: Pres. Putin's envoy

"We have expressed our solidarity with Iranians. If a crazy action is taken against Iran, it will be up to President Vladimir Putin to declare Russia’s position. Russia will definitely take position then,” said Zamir Kabulov, Special Representative of the Russian President on Afghanistan told a panel in Moscow on Wednesday.

He stressed that there is “anti-Iran front” and that the US policy towards Tehran is destructive.

“Contrary to the Russians who love to play chess, the US wants to gamble and consequently, its results are unpredictable,” Kabulov warned.

He stressed the Iranian culture of “sacrifice” in case of war, expressing regret that "the US doesn't understand the Iranian society or badly understands it".

“The Iranians are ready to tolerate every pressure for their own interests and independence, but the Americans don’t tolerate casualties and that the Iranians will resist any US attack and will respond to it,” the Russian official added.

Kabulov questioned the US proof about Iran’s role in attacks on several oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, saying that Moscow has asked Washington several times to see the evidence.

“We understand Iran’s loathe towards the US and don’t reject the possibility of war,” said the Russian official, reiterating that “Russia tries to reverse the situation to normality”.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish