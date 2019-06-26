Trump's son-in-law Kushner to benefit personally from Bahrain summit: Activist

"I’m 100 percent sure that Jared Kushner and his failing businesses will get some benefits from helping the Zionists. Kushner is not doing this out of kindness of his heart,” Tighe Barry, a member of CODEPINK, told IRNA on Tuesday.

He stressed that Kushner, “a Zionist” himself, is serving as another piece in the Zionist regime’s move towards establishment of a Zionist state as well as creating a super Zionist military”.

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, is organizing a two-day event in Bahrain in which he is presenting the US economic plan for Palestine and the occupied territories.

"It won’t bring prosperity to the Palestinians but it will create a space for dialogue where the international community will settle on the fact that the Arab countries will finally accept responsibility for Palestinians," Barry said during the interview.

“The Palestinians don’t need the Arab money, what they need is their statehood, human rights and self-determination," he noted.

According to the political activist, what Palestinians need is that “the international community recognize that there is a Zionist entity that has taken control of Palestine”.

He criticized the Europeans for “accepting Israel as an established nation with thousands of years of history” that “is not true”.

The political details of the White House's plan, which has been almost two years in the making, remain a secret.

Its economic proposal, however, makes no mention of a Palestinian state or an end to Israeli occupation. Instead, it calls for $50 billion in investment over 10 years in the Palestinian territories and their Arab neighbors. In total, 179 local projects bankrolled by a "master fund" would cover areas ranging from water and agriculture to education and healthcare.

“The Arab regimes will accept this because they need the US support in the world to stop the so-called Iran in the ME. It’s going to be framed like that. Because we all know that there is no other military in the region that is as powerful as Iran,” mentioned Barry, referring to the escalation of tensions in the region.

The conference, held in the Bahrain's capital Manama, comes at a time when Israeli premiership candidate Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government and that the Saudis are losing their influence.

“The conference comes as Netanyahu is seeking reelection, Saudi influence in waning due to its ongoing war in Yemen that has created a humanitarian catastrophe. The idea of the event has been going on and off by Kushner. Why now?” asked Barry rhetorically.

