Envoy: UK urges Iran to remain committed to JCPOA

Britain's ambassador to Tehran pointed to these developments in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement reads that the Minister for the Middle East "Dr. Andrew Murrison" visited Iran on 23 June. "Dr. Murrison" valued the opportunity to engage with his counterparts directly and to hear Iranian perspectives and thinking.

He came because we are committed to diplomacy to resolve differences between nations, and to reduce dangerous regional tensions. In that context he expressed the UK's concerns about some of Iran's activity in the region, including the recent attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman. He also recommended the UK's determination to maintain the nuclear deal, including economic benefits for Iran, as long as Iran continues to uphold its own commitments under that deal.

Over the four years since re-opening our Embassy here and the Iranian Embassy in London, we have worked closely with the Iranian government to resolve remaining bilateral difficulties, and increase cooperation on trade, visas and migration, people to people links, and academic and cultural links.

The JCPOA remains key element to our relationship with Iran and to regional and global peace. Dr. Murrison's visit followed senior visits from France, Germany and other players seeking to preserve the JCPOA. His visit was an opportunity to hold open and frank discussions with senior Iranian government officials, including on JCPOA compliance. We recognize the worsening economic situation in Iran and are working extensively with our European partners and Iran to find solutions to support continued trade, including making INSTEX operational as quickly as possible.

However, the UK is seriously concerned about Iran's plans to reduce compliance under the JCPOA and firmly believe that it will be in no-one's interests, including Iran's for Iran to stop complying with its commitments under the agreement. Our commitment to maintain the nuclear deal, including our commitment to sanctions relief is clear. But it depends on Iran meeting all of its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

1430**2050

