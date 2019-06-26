26 June 2019 - 15:18
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code 83371106
1 Persons

Cleric says US anti-Iran sanctions mere propaganda

Cleric says US anti-Iran sanctions mere propaganda

Tehran, June 26, IRNA – Secretary of Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said on Wednesday that the US sanctions on top Iranian officials are just a propaganda and will leave no impact on the resolve of the Iranian people and officials to tread the path of growth and dignity.

Iran has been standing against the US bullying for 40 years that's why “the stupid US president” imposes new sanctions on Iran every day, Ayatollah Jannati said.  

“It’s surprising that some European countries are keeping silent to Trump’s stupid actions while they should stand up to him and exercise an independent policy,” Jannati said.

He refuted the so-called “Deal of the Century” project pursued by the US and the Zionist regime and said that with the vigilance of the Muslim World and the Resistance Movement in particular, this plot will also fail.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 4 =