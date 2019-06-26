Cleric says US anti-Iran sanctions mere propaganda

Iran has been standing against the US bullying for 40 years that's why “the stupid US president” imposes new sanctions on Iran every day, Ayatollah Jannati said.

“It’s surprising that some European countries are keeping silent to Trump’s stupid actions while they should stand up to him and exercise an independent policy,” Jannati said.

He refuted the so-called “Deal of the Century” project pursued by the US and the Zionist regime and said that with the vigilance of the Muslim World and the Resistance Movement in particular, this plot will also fail.

