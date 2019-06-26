Religious leaders need to promote coexistence: Afghan academic

An international conference on Islam and peaceful coexistence Titled “Strategic Capacity of Islamic Teachings for Achieving Peaceful Coexistence”, is organized at the University of Tehran is being held in Tehran today (June 26).

UT’s Faculty of Theology and Islamic Studies hosts the event.

‘Foundations, principles and status of peaceful coexistence in Islamic teachings’, ‘manifestations of peaceful coexistence in Islamic history, culture and civilization’, ‘challenges on the way of achieving peaceful coexistence’, and ‘strategies and ways for achieving peaceful coexistence’ are the main themes to be discussed at the conference.

"Seyed Heidar Ahmadi Bolandi" The dean of "Raahe Saadat" University in Afghanistan's Mazar-i Sharif in an interview with IRNA said that the main obstacle to achieving peaceful coexistence in the Islamic society is the disunity and division and the non-acceptance of each other. Whether each current of the society considers itself the supreme and wants to eliminate or silence the opposite, the starting point for divisions and in the later stages is extremes and insurgency.

"The peaceful coexistence of religions is not a new idea, during the history of the Islamic Ummah in different periods, they have seen peaceful coexistence. Reviewing and revising the history of Islam and introducing moderate Islamic models, the patterns of the companions of the Imams (AS) can be used as a template," Afghan University Dean added.

He said: Coexistence, from this perspective, does not mean a mandatory agreement on all matters. However, as a general rule, if I put the condition not to administer good treatment except to those who are like me (Muslims or non-Muslims), this means that I am utterly selfish, and that difference means enmity! Coexistence in Islam is grounded on an ideological basis, taking root in the faith. For this reason, the concept of coexistence from an Islamic perspective does not belong to the modern, positive concepts underlying the rules of international law.

The dean of "Raahe Saadat" University in Afghanistan's Mazar-i Sharif said: Muslims believe that the divine guidance was relayed through a long series of messages and prophecies, the last of which were Judaism, then Christianity and finally Islam. It is, therefore, only natural that the three religions should be nearer to one another than to the rest of religions. The Quran refers to the Christians and the Jews as the “People of the Book,” because Almighty Allah had revealed the Torah to Moses and the Gospel to Jesus (may the peace be upon them) before Mohammad (PBUH) received the integral message giving credence to the former messages, and putting right all matters pertaining to the law, religious observances and ethics.

"The Holy Quran is the only sacred book that has remained intact, in the very original language in which it was revealed, in word and character," Seyed Heidar Ahmadi Bolandi" said.

The dean of "Raahe Saadat" University in Afghanistan's Mazar-i Sharif said: "In the current society, extremism has risen and has led to extremists from such Takfiri movements as al-Qaeda and ISIS, all of which emanated from religious differences that do not have a foundation, If the appropriate patterns are introduced to the target community, we can achieve peaceful coexistence with."

