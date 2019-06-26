“Deal of the Century” doomed to failure: Iranian official

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks speaking in a meeting in Tehran with Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Representative in Iran Nasser Abu Sharif.

The Zionist regime will be the main loser as miscalculated measures by the US president such as relocating the Israeli capital to Beit ul-Moqaddas ignored by the international community, Amir-Abdollahian said.

This US plan will bring about no achievement for the Zionist regime, rather will further unify the Palestinian people and the resistance to the excessive demands of the Zionists, he added.

“The US attempts to take the issue of Palestinian refugees off the agenda,” the official said, noting that the US aims to persuade hosting countries to permanently settle the Palestinian refugees.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain are aiming to recognize the Zionist regime, Amir Abdollahian said. He said that this policy faces strong opposition even in their own societies.

