Iran, EU mulling cooperation on water management

The experts' team of the European Union are currently in Tehran to explore avenues for cooperation on water management and put forward the methods for technical contributions to water projects in Iran, Yazdandoust said.

"Several meetings about water management have been held between the embassies of Germany, Finland, and Austria and Iran's ministries of energy and foreign affairs, as well as, the Department of Environment," Yazdandoust said.

He said that during two-week stay in Tehran, the EU mission will have separate meetings with officials and water experts and visit Shiraz for field study and to examine capacity of the installations built in the city.

The energy minister's adviser said that closing meeting will be held with the participation of all the officials and the European experts.

