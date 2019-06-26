Enemy not capable of taking military action against Iran: MP

If they were powerful enough, they would have undoubtedly done it, Mojtaba Zonnour, newly-elected Chairman of Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of visiting a show displaying parts of wreckage of the US drone shot down by the Iranian armed forces a week ago.

Zonnour hailed the well-timed measure taken bravely by the Iranian forces to down the US spy drone which had violated Iran's territorial waters.

At the early hours of June 20, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mobarak (Mobarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, southern Iran.

The IRGC move broke the so-called grandeur of the enemy in the eyes of the world people, the parliamentarian said.

By such move, the regional countries did understand Iran's reliable power, he added.

He further said the Iranian nation should know that the IRGC forces downed the US drone just where the US Navy's Vincennes shot down the Iranian passenger plane and killed near 300 people in 1988.

Although the IRGC was able to down the US plane with 35-persons on board, too, it did not take any action against it, the action which was even appreciated by the US President Donald Trump, Zonnour noted.

