US presence in Persian Gulf threat to peace: Pakistan FM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing Political and Security Committee of the European Union in Brussels added that the situation is becoming a matter of serious concern for regional and global peace and security.

“Sending US combat warship carrying fighter jets to Persian Gulf poses serious threat to peace,” Qureshi said, adding that any instability in Iran is potentially detrimental to Pakistan’s security.

He said: "Pakistan believes that JCPOA is a significant achievement and must be preserved, especially when IAEA had repeatedly verified that Iran was strictly adhering to the terms of agreement. We recognize and welcome the EU efforts to preserve the agreement and ensure commitments to the JCPOA."

The foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to resolve all outstanding disputes within established diplomatic norms.

About Afghan peace process, the foreign minister said that the role of Pakistan is evident in front of everyone. He said that instability in Afghanistan directly impinges upon Pakistan’s security and stability.

"We have been hosting millions of Afghan Refugees for four decades now. It is the longest protracted refugee presence of modern times. On our part, besides several development projects, we have imparted education to some 50,000 Afghans in our universities and professional colleges."

Qureshi said that Pakistan is fully committed to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan that denies space to any terrorist networks; including al-Qaeda, TTP and Daesh.

As a shared responsibility, Pakistan remains ready along with other stakeholders to do whatever is possible to facilitate the peace process. However, it must be understood that there is a shared responsibility of all concerned.

The minister said Pakistan has been pursuing a comprehensive approach to tackle terrorism. The National Action Plan provides the overarching framework in this regard. All elements of national power have been deployed to eliminate this scourge. With the deployment of over 200,000 troops, Pakistan has conducted the largest and most effective counter-terrorism campaign in the world.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan firmly believes in cooperative and partnership-based approaches in countering terrorism.

