Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 26

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran talks with US impossible
- Nothing will happen in any October or November
- President slams US for imposing new sanctions
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: New US sanctions ‘idiotic’, prove talk offers hollow
- Iran’s Ghafour, Ma’rouf top VNL individual tables
- Zarif derides US, Israeli claims on opposing WMD
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Idiotic sanctions of mentally retarded White House
- Trump trying to sell everything Palestinians have
- Celtic target Iran's Milad Mohamadi
** TEHRAN TIMES
- White House has become mentally crippled
- Video game “Dark Summer” on MKO’s reign of terror released
- Zero tolerance for fan misbehavior: Masoud Soltanifar
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- New sanctions show US not sincere about talks
- Government will divest stake in 3 companies
- Persian Gulf Star refinery expansion on track
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment