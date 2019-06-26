26 June 2019 - 08:57
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 26

Tehran, June 26, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran talks with US impossible

- Nothing will happen in any October or November

- President slams US for imposing new sanctions

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: New US sanctions ‘idiotic’, prove talk offers hollow

- Iran’s Ghafour, Ma’rouf top VNL individual tables

- Zarif derides US, Israeli claims on opposing WMD

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Idiotic sanctions of mentally retarded White House

- Trump trying to sell everything Palestinians have

- Celtic target Iran's Milad Mohamadi

** TEHRAN TIMES

- White House has become mentally crippled

- Video game “Dark Summer” on MKO’s reign of terror released

- Zero tolerance for fan misbehavior: Masoud Soltanifar

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- New sanctions show US not sincere about talks

- Government will divest stake in 3 companies

- Persian Gulf Star refinery expansion on track

