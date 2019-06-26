Mashad hosting Int'l Exhibit on Construction Industry

Managing director of the exhibition, Saeed Seifi told IRNA that the event aims to introduce capacities of the producers and latest achievements and help create jobs.

Some 247 Iranian and foreign companies have taken part in the international exhibit underway in an area of 25,000 square meters, he said.

Iranian companies account for 147 and the rest of the participants are foreign companies specialized in cooling and heating (Air Condition) industries, construction materials, ironware and interior architecture, he said.

The number of participants in the ongoing exhibition has increased by 23 percent compared to the figure for the preceding event, the official said.

The exhibit will work until July 14.

