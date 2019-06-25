Iran to organize Int'l Conference 'Unilateral on Coercive Measures' in Vienna

The event is to be attended by the diplomats, international organizations' experts, researchers and media persons, he said.

Gharibabadi further noted that the event will open with the speeches of Venezuelan foreign minister and the Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures Idris Jazayeri.

Two panels of discussion attended by five noted international figures are to discuss a range of topics, including unilateral sanctions and international law, unilateral sanctions in terms of human rights, unilateral sanctions and countries' responsibilities under international criminal law and role of media in unilateral sanctions and their responsibilities, he said.

The official also said that the one-day event will seek to create suitable ambience for exchanging views on the impacts of unilateral sanctions, the official said.

