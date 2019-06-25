Zarif: B-team plotting for war

"Wanna know why those with proven record of detesting diplomacy are suddenly interested in talks?

Just read @AmbJohnBolton's 2017 recipe for destroying the #JCPOA: https://t.co/beCZByEaCT," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "Iran never left the negotiation table. #B_Team dragged the U.S. out, while plotting for war."

Earlier in a message, Zarif slammed Trump's dual standard as regard military-industrial complex saying B_Team under the support of US president is empowering it.

"@realDonaldTrump rightly deplores 'military-industrial complex' pushing U.S. to #ForeverWars," he said.

Zarif added: "But allowing #B_Team to trash diplomacy & abet war crimes—by milking despotic butchers via massive arms sales—achieves nothing but empowering that same complex."

"Time to #DrainTheSwamp?," he reiterated.

