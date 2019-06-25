120,000 Iraqi tourists visit Arvand Free Zone in a month

Addressing a meeting of directors of guild chamber of Arvand Free Zone on Tuesday, Seyyed Ali Mousavi added that Iraqi nationals' trip to Arvand Free Zone has promoted tourism and business in the region as well as indirect exports to the neighboring states.

Iraqi nationals' visit to Iran can bring in one million dollars a day, he added.

Arvand Free Zone as the most populous free zone in the country boasts of numerous potentials and advantages in the fields of trade, industry, tourism and transit, as it is home to the two cities of Abadan and Khorramshahr.

The Zone is located in proximity to Iraq and in the northwest of Persian Gulf.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish