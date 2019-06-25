Iran diplomacy window is still open: Senior diplomat

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Slovakian counterpart Lukas Parizek who is currently in Iran for political talks.

Referring to Iran's strategic patience over the past year against the US' unilateral withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said that unfortunately balance between Iran's commitments and rights has been eliminated and given EU's non-commitment towards the deal, there is no reason for Iran to unilaterally fulfill its commitments.

Araqchi expressed pleasure over continued consultations between Iran and Slovakia, saying that fortunately, the two sides have taken major steps in line with promoting trade ties.

Hailing the two sides' numerous capacities in economic and commercial relations, he hoped that bilateral relations will further improve by holding the meeting of the joint commission.

Slovakian official, for his part, stressed Bratislava government's resolve to keep up political consultations and boost economic, trade and cultural relations with Iran, saying, "We are determined to reinforce mutual cooperation, especially in the fields of economy and commerce."

He also reiterated his country's support for the JCPOA, hoping that EU will maintain its ties with Iran through making INSTEX operational.

