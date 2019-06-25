Foreign Minister Zarif meets foreign diplomats

According to the Foreign Ministry Media Department, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Lukas Parizek met with Zarif and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Italy's new Ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone also submitted a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Zarif on Tuesday.

The new resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Iran Claudio Povidas also submitted his credentials to Zarif.

Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Nazar al-Khairullah, who is in Tehran, also discussed different issues with Foreign Minister Zarif during a meeting here on Tuesday.

