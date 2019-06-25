Rouhani: Sanctioning Iran’s FM proves US lies

In a meeting with senior health ministry officials at the Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Tuesday morning, President Rouhani referred to the sanctions regime during tenures of his governments, and said, "You know that we were sanctioned during my first government for few years. We were under sanctions from 2014 and 2015 to January 2015, and some years we were under pressure of oil prices. Once the price of crude oil was $112 or $110 or $104 to $140. At some point, the price of oil ranged from $120 to $ 30, or a quarter."

The president noted that "many do not know this, and when they are told they become surprised and say why we did not realize that oil prices reached that level in late 2014 and 2015. That is to say, the government tried to make it intangible for the people that the country's revenues have reached a quarter of its previous price.”

President Rouhani reiterated, "At the same time, our government first faced the sanctions and then oil prices, and then a matter of openness was created by the JCPOA. They did not allow people to enjoy the opening created by the JCPOA."

The president said, "One of the undeniable services of the Iranian nation and the government of Iran during my governments was the reform plan of the health system. Over thirty, forty world leaders, even European leaders, have been questioning me during recent years that how did you succeed in implementing this plan?" and they were surprised.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish