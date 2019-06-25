Iran urges int'l community to stand against US unilateralism

Jahromi made the remarks in the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) meeting in Singapore.

"Protecting civilians in cyberspace—esp. Privacy & Security—must be the highest priority for all of us. Today Iranian startups are the best. We invite everyone to invest. The Int'l community has paid too much for US unilateralism. LET US STAND TOGETHER," Jahromi wrote in his Twitter account elaborating on his remarks at APT.

But all users in the world are exposed to serious digital crimes, theft, unauthorized and unlawful use of users' data and other similar items, including the formulation of public opinions and the production and dissemination of fake news.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish