Exports from Yazd up 14% in terms of value in March-May

“Some 497,000 tons of commodities valued at dlrs. 96 million were exported from the provincial customs administration during 21 March to 21 May,” he said to IRNA on Tuesday.

The figure indicates the exports from the province has registered 14 percent growth in terms of value and 12.8 percent in terms of weight compared to the corresponding period last year.

Steel products, tiles, ceramics, hydrocarbons, lingots, all kinds of nylons and freezing bags, all kinds of pipes and profile, glassware, pistachio and its seeds, molybdenum dioxide and building glass were exported from Yazd’s customs during the period, he said.

Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Syria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Georgia and Armenia were the main export destinations for Iranian products from Yazd, according to the official.

He also said that 9,000 tons of machinery and production equipment, worth at dlrs. 25 million were imported to the province in the same period.

