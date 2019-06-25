NAM invites Iran to share scientific expertise with member states

Director General of the Center for Science & Technology of the Non-Aligned and Other Developing Countries (NAM S&T Center) Amitava Bandopadhyay praised Iran’s scientific position in the world, calling the Iranian model for developing advanced technologies a “desired and considerable” one.

He also requested that Iran to share its scientific and technological experiences with other member states of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Bandopadhyay made the remark in a meeting with Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Surena Sattari in Tehran on Tuesday.

Sattari said that Iranian scientists can set up educational courses and joint workshops on advanced technologies in developing countries.

Iran has introduced nanotechnology and technology diplomacy concepts to NAM, hosting two events in this regard, he said.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization (group of countries) who do not want to be officially aligned with or against any major power bloc (group of countries). In 2018, the movement had 125 members and 25 observer countries. The group was established in Belgrade in 1961.

