Russia: New US sanction invalidates talks with Iran

Speaking to reporters, Ryabkov urged the US to change its policy of imposing maximum pressure on Iran in order to keep the door to negotiations open.

He also sharply criticized US unprecedented fresh sanctions against Iran.

Recent sanctions which were imposed by US on Monday indicate this reality that US is unwilling to hold talks with Iran, he said.

He also described US sanctions as an obstacle on the path of negotiations.

Any measure in line with escalating political and military tensions in the Persian Gulf or any other region is basically in contrast with solving other issues such as Iran's nuclear deal and normalizing Middle East situations, he said.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reacted to US new sanctions against Iran's Supreme Leader, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and IRGC commanders, saying US act shows that its (US) defeat is imminent.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Trump administration systematically violates international community criteria to save the world peace and security.

"The useless sanctioning of Islamic Revolution Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], and the commander of Iranian diplomacy means closing the doors of diplomacy by the US desperate administration," wrote Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Trump's government is annihilating all the established international mechanisms for keeping peace and security in the world."

