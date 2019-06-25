Bahrain Summit: Leaders ready to kill the Palestinian cause

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the two main Arab participants of the summit called “Peace to Prosperity”. These countries have already normalized their relations with the Zionist regime and many others are already in their “honeymoon” with Israel under the radar.

The Palestinians, who feel themselves even more lonely after their 70 years of resistance, have boycotted the summit.

The Palestinians' wrath can be heard in their shouts behind barbed wires, but it seems like no one hears them.

The Arab leaders used to call themselves supporters of their Palestinian brothers, accusing Iran of meddling in the Arab world affairs. However, as curtains falls, one can see that they are in queues to pledge allegiance with "Donald Trump".

Trump has escalated tensions with Iran in a bid to drive forward its plans of the deal of the century and turned the region into a powder keg.

Analysts believe he is increasing the pressure on Iran haphazardly, imposes more sanctions on Iran, including on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to divert the world’s attention from Manama developments.

Many Arab nations call their leaders, traitors as they have left themselves subjected to the US. From Camp David and Oslo Accords, Two-State Solution and now the Deal of the Century, Arab countries have been humiliated.

This humiliation is so obvious that a phenomenon like Trump publicly announces that he is “milking” the Saudis and Emiratis.

Trump is now trying to finish what had started over 40 years ago by the US and Arab leaders in Camp David and Oslo Accords although they have become disappointed by the Palestinians’ resistance.

He tries to preserve a monstrous creature that has been born with lies, plots and crimes. The Manama summit is supposed to be an economic prelude to the idea.

Whether Trump will succeed in carrying out this plan is up to the Palestinians.

Deal of the Century is the name of an American-Israeli plan that deprives the Palestinian refugees from returning to their home country and recognizes Quds as the capital of the occupying regime.

It also allows the Israeli control over a major part of the West Bank in which there are Zionist settlements.

9218**2050

