Shanghai Film best director calls for creation of an Asian cinematic academy

“Although there are unique Asian civilizations, this continent’s filmmakers are not well-known. So, it seems necessary that a body or association under the name of Asian Cinema Academy be created to introduce Asian filmmakers,” Mir Karimi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Shanghai on Tuesday.

He said that such a center would “fill the void” that there is about Asian filmmakers.

'Castle of Dreams' director urged “intra-continental cooperation” to introduce Asia’s hidden cinematic talents. “That’s why the most high-profile cultural figures should be members of this association."

The Iranian filmmaker called for cooperation between film festivals in Asia to introduce the Asian talented filmmakers "so that we can avoid long queues of European festivals".

China’s top film festival showered its highest three honors on the Iranian film “Castle of Dreams”, a drama about family, separation and keeping one’s promises.

The picture, directed by Reza Mir Karimi, collected a trio of prizes on Sunday night at the Shanghai International Film Festival. It won the Golden Goblet prize for best film, the best director prize for Reza Mir Karimi, and a shared best actor award for Hamed Saberi Behdad.

Asian Fund for joint productions

The Iranian filmmaker noted that through such an academy, “countries that have good cinemas such as China, Iran, India, Japan and South Korea can set up an Asian Fund that support joint Asian projects”.



Mir Karimi proposed that the academy be set up in Shanghai “given the fact that China’s economic clout can guarantee every cultural movement”.

He said the Iran and China have big capacities, such as huge climatic diversity to jointly produce films to better introduce the Iranian cinema to the Chinese nation and vice versa.



“Dissect”, a short film by Siavash Shahabi competed for Golden Goblet Award and “The Graveless” by Mostafa Sayari took part in 2019 Asian New Talent Award.

Another seven Iranian films were also screened at the Shanghai film festival.

