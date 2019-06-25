President's adviser honors Zarif for his campaign against global apartheid

"Every single Iranian will get angry with reading the news of the B-Team trying to sanction Dr. Zarif, but, on the other hand, it is the best chance to prove his peace-loving temperament," Ahsena wrote.

"Zarif is changing into Mandela of Iran; Mandela fought against domestic apartheid and Zarif is fighting the international apartheid; victory is just around the corner."

US president Donald Trump administration issued an order to impose new sanctions on Iranian people pretending they are willing to negotiate with Iran.

After signing the order, US Secretary of Treasury Department Steven Munchin said that the sanctions will target office of Islamic Revolution Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's office.

He added that Brigadier-General Ali-Reza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Navy; Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force that shot down the US drone that had invaded Iranian airspace; Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC's ground forces; and the commanders of the five districts of the IRGC's Navy are also sanctioned are included in the sanctions.

Mnuchin said, with Trump's order, Mohammad-Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, would also be the target of US sanctions later this week.

He said that the sanctions follow the fall of the UAV Iran said on Thursday shot down over Iranian territorial waters.

