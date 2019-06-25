Iran not to tolerate threat to national interests: Minister

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a meeting Tuesday held in Tehran to mark martyrdom anniversary of US-educated academic Mostafa Chamran who served as the defense minister to defend the country against invasion of the Iraqi armed-to-the-teeth Army in 1980s shortly after victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Chamran, born in 1932, was the first defense minister of Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He was also commander at the wartime and martyred in 1981.

General Hatami, made a comment about the June 20 downing of the US drone, saying the measure aroused Iranians' pride and dignity and proved the Islamic Republic's seriousness to defend national interests.

At the early hours of June 20, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mobarak (Mobarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, southern Iran.

The enemies, today, are unable to take any military action against Iran as they are well aware of the Islamic Republic's defense capabilities, the minister noted.

