Iran ready to hold joint military drill with Iraq

Iranian forces are in their highest readiness, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said, adding that Iran is able to share its experiences with Iraqi army.

Underlining religious and spiritual link between Iran and Iraq, he said that the two countries have been exposed to common threats as well.

He noted that the terrorist group ISIS was uprooted by the unity between Iran and Iraq.

Iran has recently dispatched delegations to Iraq for strengthening defense, economic and cultural relations, Heidari said.

He said that Iran and Iraq have agreed to share experience in armored, artillery and air force fields.

Meanehile, Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Army General Tariq Abbas Ibrahim highlighted the brotherly and friendly relations between Iran and Iraq, saying Iraq will never forget Iran's military aid in fight against ISIS terrorists.

He called on Iranian army to train Iraqi forces in various fields.

The Iraqi commander also urged Iran to hold training classes on sweeping the landmine-infested areas and maintenance of the military hardware and engineering fields.

