Trump violates UN norms on saving int'l peace, security: FM Spox

Mousavi made the remarks in reference to the Charter of the United Nations adopted by the world leaders in 1942 requiring respect for sovereignty of states and sovereignty equality rights of the member states.

"The useless sanctioning of Islamic Revolution Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], and the commander of Iranian diplomacy means closing the doors of diplomacy by the US desperate administration," wrote Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Trump's government is annihilating all the established international mechanisms for keeping peace and security in the world."

US President Donald Trump's administration issued an order to impose new sanctions on Iranian people dreaming they can return Iran to negotiations table.

After signing the order, US Secretary of Treasury Department Steven Munchin said that the sanctions will target office of Ayatollah Khamenei office.

He added that Brigadier-General Ali-Reza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Navy; Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force that shot down the US drone that had invaded Iranian airspace; and Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC's ground forces are included in the sanctions.

He added that the reason of the sanctions is that on Thursday Iran shot down a US drone that had entered Iranian airspace.

He also said that the commanders of the five districts of the IRGC's Navy are also sanctioned.

Mnuchin said, with Trump's order, Mohammad-Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, would be targeted with US sanctions later this week.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish